Accused involved in kidnapping, sexual abuse of boy released by police

(@FahadShabbir)

Police released 3 accused at the behest of influential who were involved in kidnapping and sexually abusing a boy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Police released 3 accused at the behest of influential who were involved in kidnapping and sexually abusing a boy.The boy father told to media that "3 accused including Zeashan kidnapped my son later sexually abused and fled leaving the boy in unconscious condition on october 14 while I registered a case in Baloch Coloney police station".

He said that my son had identified the accused Zeashan and police had taken to custody Zeashan and two other accused but later they were released at the behest of influencial.

Investigation officer had demanded money as bribe in connection with medical examination of the boy.