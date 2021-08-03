Accused involved in killing child during robbery arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :An alleged robber involved in killing a child during house robbery was arrested by district West Police on Tuesday.

SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur told media that accused Abdul Khalil son of Abdul Maalik had shot killed a seven-years-old child Salman and injured his father Ibrahim over resistance during a house robbery in Pakhtoonabad area on July 4.

The accused along with his other accomplices robbed mobile phone and cash from citizen during the said incident.

Arrested accused was a head of a six member gang.

The case of the incident was registered on complaint of uncle of deceased at Manghopir Police Station.

Police recovered snatched mobile phone of victim's uncle and arms used in the incident from possession of arrested accused. Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices while further investigations were also underway.