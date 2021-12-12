(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Acting Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Sunday said police have arrested the accused involved in the murder of Sindh Bar Council Secretary Irfan Mahar.

Addressing a news conference at the DIGP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh office, he said wife and sister-in-law of victim were involved in the heinous crime.

Deceased Irfan was killed over property dispute within the family, he added.

Also present in the news conference, CTD in-charge told the media that Irfan was on way to home after dropping his child at school on December 1 when two accused Akbar and Wajid Lakho riding a motorcycle targeted him.

The accused fled to interior Sindh after committing the crime.

According to accused Akbar and Wajid, they were tasked to kill Irfan by Irfan's wife Sahibzadi and her younger sister Shabana. Akbar is brother of Sahibzadi and Wajid was husband of Irfan's sister-in-law.

Further investigations were underway and raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.