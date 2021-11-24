UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Killing Of Two Cops Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Police have arrested a man accused involved in the killing of two cops in the vicinity of Tatara police station on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man accused involved in the killing of two cops in the vicinity of Tatara police station on Wednesday.

According to Hayatabad police, two police officials including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Riaz Khan and constable Jaffer were shot dead during a search operation in the Hayatabad area.

Police said seven accused were arrested from a house during the raid.

During interrogation, an accused named Hama, son of Hussain, resident of Bannu district has confessed to killing both the cops.

Police have also recovered the weapon used in the killing of police officers.

Police said further investigation is underway.

