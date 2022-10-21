UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Killing Policeman During Encounter Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Accused involved in killing policeman during encounter arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police Karachi on Friday arrested an accused involved in killing a cop during an exchange of firing recently.

According to In-charge LEA's Target Killing Cell of the Investigation Wing of CTD Karachi, Chaudhry Ghulam Safdar arrested Gulzar Ali involved in killing Nihal, a constable of Shaheen Force and a citizen Shakeel on Wednesday.

The accused along with his three other accomplices shot injured a citizen Shakeel outside an ATM near Bara board in Pak Colony area for resisting to the robbery attempt. When Shaheen Force reached the spot after hearing the gun shot, the accused opened firing on police personnel also.

As a result, police constable Nihal also got injured. The accused snatched cash Rs. 0.4 million from the citizen and fled from the spot.

Both the policeman and the citizen succumbed to their injuries.

The CTD launched the investigations into the case and successfully arrested one of the involved culprit from Kalri area and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

During initial interrogation, the arrested accused has confessed his involvement in the said crime and pointed out the Names of his other accomplices.

Accused Gulzar Ali was a habitual criminal and had been arrested earlier as well. Efforts were being made to apprehend other involved accused.

