Accused Involved In 'molestation' Of Teenage Boy Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Accused involved in 'molestation' of teenage boy arrested

The Shahzad Town police team, here, on Monday, arrested an accused involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy A complaint was submitted at Shahzad Town police station by the father of boy that his 13-year-old son Mubashir was sexually abused, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Shahzad Town police team, here, on Monday, arrested an accused involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy A complaint was submitted at Shahzad Town police station by the father of boy that his 13-year-old son Mubashir was sexually abused, said a press release.

"My son went to the shop to buy household items, where the accused person namely Mohsin lured him to an empty house and forcibly molested him," father told the investigation team and added that the accuser allegedly made a video to blackmail and threatened to make the video viral on social media which he did later.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took strict notice of the video and directed the CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bakhari to arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

The police team used technology as well as human resources and succeeded in apprehending the accused. He was produced before the competent court and a physical remand was obtained.

The CPO/DIG Operations appreciated the police team efforts and said that Islamabad Capital Police was using all resources to protect the life and property of the citizens.

