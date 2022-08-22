UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Motorcycle Lifting Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Accused involved in motorcycle lifting arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The city police on Monday arrested an accused involved in alleged motorcycle lifting and recovered seven allegedly stolen motorcycles from his possession.

District City Police spokesperson said that action was taken against the accused identified as Muhammad Naveed with the help of CCTV footage and he was arrested from the limits of Baghdadi police station.

The accused was wanted by the police in several incidents of motorcycle lifting.

