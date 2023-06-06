Accused Involved In Murder Caes Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested an accused involved in a murder case of Bhagtanwala police limits on Tuesday.
Police said about a week ago during a firing incident in Bhagtanwala in which 26-year-old Kausar Shaheen was murdered.
During investigation, the deceased woman had exchanged harsh words with her uncle Shoukat over a domestic dispute who gunned down her and fled away.
Police arrested the accused and during investigation he confessed his crime.
Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.