Accused Involved In Murder Case Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The district police have arrested an accused involved in a murder case in an injured position after an exchange of fire between the police and criminals here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Bandkorai police station SHO Qasim raided a house after receiving information about the presence of four outlaws named Asmat Ullah alias Mala, Sana Ullah, Shaukat Ullah and Abdullah at that house.

The criminals present in the house opened fire at the police party as it approached the house and escaped from the scene taking advantage of the nearby sugarcane fields. The police followed them and fired in retaliation.

Later, the police arrested an absconder named Asmat Ullah in an injured position by creating a security blockade on the road when the accused was going to the hospital in a private car. The accused was under treatment in police custody.

