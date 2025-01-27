Accused involved in murder case arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Satellite Town Police Station arrested the murderer of a youth, Saim, who

had been killed two days ago.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi

formed special teams under the supervision of ASP City Circle Anum Sher to trace the killer.

The police successfully apprehended the suspect, Rahib Musharraf. Investigations revealed that

the accused and the victim had monetary disputes. The accused confessed his crime.