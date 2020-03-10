Accused involved in over 150 crimes arrested by Rangers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday in an intelligence based operation arrested three most wanted accused of a gang involved in over 150 crime incidents as well as murders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday in an intelligence based operation arrested three most wanted accused of a gang involved in over 150 crime incidents as well as murders.

The arrested persons are identified as Amir Nawaz, Haider Khan and Saeed Mohammad, informed spokesman to the force.

The accused were also wanted to Kohat Police and administration. The accused fled from Kohat to Karachi to escape their arrest and were hiding in Karachi. The Rangers Sindh took the action against the accused on request of SSP-Investigation Kohat.

According to preliminary investigation, accused Amir Nawaz, Haider Khan and Saeed Muhammad are involved in more than 150 criminal cases.

The suspects killed Qatar police employee Faisal Haroon, who was on leave, during a robbery outside UBL in Kohat on February 13, 2020.

An accomplice of the arrested accused namely Haji Muhammad is absconding and raids are being carried out to apprehend him.

The accused has been handed over to Kohat police for legal proceedings.