Accused Involved In Over 500 Robberies Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Accused involved in over 500 robberies arrested

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested three accused involved in over 500 robberies and looting over 50 shops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested three accused involved in over 500 robberies and looting over 50 shops.

According to a news release Friday, Rangers arrested Haris alias Hamza, Atif and Muhammad Saqib from Korangi Allahwala Town.

Rangers also recovered weapons and large quantities of drugs their possession.

During preliminary investigations, arrested confessed their involved in over 500 dacoities and looting of more than 50 shops in different areas of the city. They have been jailed several times for such crimes.

Arrested accused have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

