Accused involved in physical assault on minor girl held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Police apprehended an accused allegedly involved in physical assault on minor girl when she was returning home from school.

According to security official from Daera Din Panah police station, the accused identified as Shoeb, 26, had subjected eight years old Abeeha after dragging her forcibly to his home before committing the crime.

He fled away but police succeeded to arrest him after lodging FIR on complaint of victim's father.

SHO Azeezullah Khan said he had confessed to crime in preliminary investigation. He said it was a sorrowful act of sexual assault, and assured that they would get the accused punished from court after putting up solid chalan.