Accused involved in rape case arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully apprehended an accused involved in a case of sexual abuse and obtained his remand from the relevant court for further investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully apprehended an accused involved in a case of sexual abuse and obtained his remand from the relevant court for further investigation.

A public relations officer told APP that, on 24 October 2024, the Bhara Kahu police team received a report from a victim's father who stated that his son was sexually assaulted by an accused. Upon receiving the information, the Bhara Kahu police team registered case No.581/24, he said.

Senior police officers took immediate notice of the sexual abuse case and directed the officers to apprehend the culprits on a priority basis, he said adding that a specialized police team was formed under the supervision of the SSP Investigation, he added.

He said that the special sexual offences investigation unit (SSOIU) and Bhara Kahu police teams utilized all scientific and technical resources and successfully apprehended the accused namely Mohsin involved in this case.

The police teams also obtained a physical remand of the accused, and further investigation is underway. The police team is also trying to get an accomplice of the accused.

Senior police officers appreciated the performance of the police team and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

