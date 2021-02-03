Accused Involved In Rape Case Arrested In Kasur
KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested an accused involved in a rape case at Ratnaywala village on Wednesday.
The police said Javeria,6, was playing in the street when the accused, asif,40, allegedly assaulted her.
On information, the police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the victim to the DHQ hospital.
The police arrested the accused and registered a case besides starting investigation.