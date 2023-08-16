Open Menu

Accused Involved In Robbery Of 25 Million Arrested By Rangers, Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police jointly arrested four suspects who robbed Rs 25 million from Saddar Sarafa Bazaar in Karachi and recovered cash Rs 19.2 million

SSP South Sheeraz Nazir on Wednesday addressing a joint news conference at Rangers Qalandar Wing along with Rangers Wing Commander Lt. Colonel Ali Moosa, said the accused belonged to an inter-provincial robbery gang.

SSP South Sheeraz Nazir on Wednesday addressing a joint news conference at Rangers Qalandar Wing along with Rangers Wing Commander Lt. Colonel Ali Moosa, said the accused belonged to an inter-provincial robbery gang.

He said the accused used to commit crimes by racketeering and planning. Four operatives, including the ringleader of the inter-provincial gang, belonging to Shangla, which had committed crimes across the country, were arrested from Karachi.

SSP South added that each operative of the gang was given a separate task before committing the crime. Shiraz Nazir said the accused also used to commit house robberies.

The officer said the accused were habitual criminals and had been arrested before, efforts will be made to conduct an effective investigation and get the accused convicted.

