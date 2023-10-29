Open Menu

Accused Involved In Rs 12m Cash, Gold Ornaments Robbery Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Accused involved in Rs 12m cash, gold ornaments robbery held

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Police took prompt action and arrested the accused involved in the robbery of over Rs 12 million and 70 tolas of gold ornaments from a house.

DPO DG Khan Ahmad Mohiuddin holding a press conference said that unknown suspects entered into the house in the Faridabad colony located in the limits of the civil line police station.

They held hostage the family at gunpoint looted Rs 12 million cash and 70 tola gold ornaments and fled away.

Civil Line police reached the spot and special teams were formed to arrest the unknown suspects involved in the robbery.

He said that police traced and arrested two dacoits named Javed and Ghulam Abbas involved in the robbery and recovered 70 tola gold ornaments and Rs 12 million cash from their possession within six hours. While raids were being made to arrest another suspect of the dacoity incident Muhammad Ramzan. DPO further said that the excellent action of the police was commendable.

