Accused Involved In Session Court Attack Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:07 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in fire opening killing a man on the spot and wounding another outside of the session court.

The initial inquiry report said the incident was caused by to old enmity between the two groups.

It's pertinent to note that a man was killed with another wounded during a fire opening by unidentified assailants outside of the session court on Wednesday morning as per the report of the rescuers.

Police are yet to have confirmed the cause of the incident behind the incident.

The deceased was identified as Hanif, 35, s/o Jamal while the injured Mushtaq Ahmad, 45, s/o Gull Muhammad.

Both of the dead and the wounded persons were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

