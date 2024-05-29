Accused Involved In Session Court Attack Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in fire opening killing a man on the spot and wounding another outside of the session court
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in fire opening killing a man on the spot and wounding another outside of the session court.
The initial inquiry report said the incident was caused by to old enmity between the two groups.
It's pertinent to note that a man was killed with another wounded during a fire opening by unidentified assailants outside of the session court on Wednesday morning as per the report of the rescuers.
Police are yet to have confirmed the cause of the incident behind the incident.
The deceased was identified as Hanif, 35, s/o Jamal while the injured Mushtaq Ahmad, 45, s/o Gull Muhammad.
Both of the dead and the wounded persons were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day4 minutes ago
-
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister4 minutes ago
-
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'4 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to get children vaccinated against polio20 minutes ago
-
Students from Nankana Sahib visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority21 minutes ago
-
Man killed outside the Sessions Court30 minutes ago
-
PHDEC holds seminar on Mango Bagging Initiative to boost country's mango sector30 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on use of plastic items at Commissioner Office30 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered30 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture for timely completion of cotton cultivation30 minutes ago