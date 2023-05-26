UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Tampering Of Stolen Mobile Phones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused allegedly involved in tampering and business of stolen mobile phones from Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused allegedly involved in tampering and business of stolen mobile phones from Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Friday.

Arrested was identified as Zakir Rehman and stolen mobile phones, laptop and computer along with tampering device were also recovered from his possession, said a news release.

The accused was involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones for the last 3 years.

He also used to change the software by tampering the IMEI numbers of the mobile phones sent to him through the local shopkeepers.

During initial investigations, the accused confessed that he not only tampered with mobile phones for mobile shop vendors but was also involved in tampering IMEI numbers of mobile phones for various robbers.

The accused further disclosed that he was involved in tampering, buying and selling of stolen mobile phones. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The arrested accused along with the recovered mobile phones, laptop and computer had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Business Mobile Orangi From

Recent Stories

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

8 minutes ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

8 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journal ..

NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journalist's sister

10 minutes ago
 Spanish Court to Probe 3 Football Fans Over Racist ..

Spanish Court to Probe 3 Football Fans Over Racist Insults Against Real Madrid's ..

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Geneva Open results

Tennis: ATP Geneva Open results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.