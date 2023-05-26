Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused allegedly involved in tampering and business of stolen mobile phones from Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused allegedly involved in tampering and business of stolen mobile phones from Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Friday.

Arrested was identified as Zakir Rehman and stolen mobile phones, laptop and computer along with tampering device were also recovered from his possession, said a news release.

The accused was involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones for the last 3 years.

He also used to change the software by tampering the IMEI numbers of the mobile phones sent to him through the local shopkeepers.

During initial investigations, the accused confessed that he not only tampered with mobile phones for mobile shop vendors but was also involved in tampering IMEI numbers of mobile phones for various robbers.

The accused further disclosed that he was involved in tampering, buying and selling of stolen mobile phones. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The arrested accused along with the recovered mobile phones, laptop and computer had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.