UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Thrashing Journalists Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:22 PM

Accused involved in thrashing journalists held

Police claimed to have nabbed three accused involved in thrashing journalists on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have nabbed three accused involved in thrashing journalists on Thursday.

According to official source, contractor Toll Plaza named Ihetsham along with two of his unidentified accomplices subjected three journalists namely Asif Shehzad, Taymour, Nasir and Ishaq to torture over minor dispute emerged while crossing the spot.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal taking action on the complaint, ordered to hold immediate enquiry into the incident.

He directed to arrest the contractor with accomplices and register cases after proving the guilt in the enquiry report.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary Ashraf Rind has condemned torture on local journalists.

In a statement released here, he said strict action would be taken against the accused people.

Related Topics

Police Nasir

Recent Stories

Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashaki reopened for ..

Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashaki reopened for traffic

3 minutes ago
 Russia says detains three Ukrainian spies

Russia says detains three Ukrainian spies

3 minutes ago
 Present govt. launches 20 electricity projects in ..

Present govt. launches 20 electricity projects in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Recounting votes in NA 196 schedules on Dec 10

Recounting votes in NA 196 schedules on Dec 10

9 minutes ago
 Belarus, Russia to Hold Drills Near Border With Uk ..

Belarus, Russia to Hold Drills Near Border With Ukraine In Next 2 Months - Lukas ..

9 minutes ago
 UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19 ..

UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.