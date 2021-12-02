Accused involved in thrashing journalists held

Police claimed to have nabbed three accused involved in thrashing journalists on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have nabbed three accused involved in thrashing journalists on Thursday.

According to official source, contractor Toll Plaza named Ihetsham along with two of his unidentified accomplices subjected three journalists namely Asif Shehzad, Taymour, Nasir and Ishaq to torture over minor dispute emerged while crossing the spot.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal taking action on the complaint, ordered to hold immediate enquiry into the incident.

He directed to arrest the contractor with accomplices and register cases after proving the guilt in the enquiry report.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary Ashraf Rind has condemned torture on local journalists.

In a statement released here, he said strict action would be taken against the accused people.