Accused Involved In Throwing Acid On Ex Wife Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 06:21 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in throwing acid on his ex wife in Green Town area here Saturday.
According to spokesperson for police, acid was thrown on a woman named Misbah Aftab in Green Town area two days ago in which the accused Qari Shaukat was nominated.
CPO Sadiq Ali took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.
SHO Gulgasht Rao Zia-ur-Rehman along with his team raided and arrested the accused.
The accused was the ex-husband of the woman and case was registered with Gulgasht Police Station on the application of the victim woman.
Further investigation was underway in this regard.
