Accused involved in tragic incident of children molestation at Chunian arrested: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the accused involved in tragic incident of children molestation at Chunian had been arrested.

According to a handout, Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing a press conference at CM office, said, "I wanted to hold press conference at noon today however it was delayed due to the verification of some evidences." It had been verified 200 percent that the accused was the one who was involved in murdering four children after abusing them, the chief minister said and added the accused had been identified through DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) test by the corpse of one child and through the bones of three children.

He said geo-fencing of 1,649 suspected persons had been done whereas DNA tests of 1,543 suspicious persons had been taken. The name of the accused involved in murdering four children was Sohail Shahzan s/o Muhammad Aslam, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the case against 27-year-old accused would proceed in Anti-terrorist Court and hearing would be done on daily basis.

He said all legal requirements were being fulfilled, adding the prosecutor general had been directed to personally pursue the case.

He said, "I will personally review the progress regarding this case." No stone would be left unturned in providing justice to the bereaved family, he stressed.

The chief minister said, "It has also been directed to link Chunian with safe city project. Personnel of Special Branch are being increased in Chunian. Child Protection Center will be set up in Kasur. Effective legislation will be done for the pre-emption of such incidents in future." Usman Buzdar said the government had made a promise for providing justice to the bereaved family which would be fulfilled.

He said with the Grace of Allah Almighty and untiring efforts and hard work of police and the other departments concerned, the accused involved in tragic incident of Chunian had been traced.

He said incident of child molestation also took place at Hussain Wala Village after which an innocent child girl was also murdered after being molested and now in 2019 four children named Faizan, Ali Hassan, Salman Akram and Muhammad Imran were also murdered after being subjected to molestation.

"I was performing Umrah at Saudi Arabia when I was informed about this tragic news. On my return I immediately visited Chunian and met with the bereaved families and promised to provide them justice," he added.

He appreciated and commended the dedicated work of police, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Special Branch, principal secretary to chief minister office,cabinet committee of law and order and departments concerned.

Investigation of this case had been carried out on scientific basis, he said and added all out resources had been provided to the police for tracing out the accused.

He said strict legal action would be taken against the accused according to law and justice would be provided to the bereaved families.

In reply to a question, he said there was no deadlock regarding police reforms and as soon as recommendations were finalized would be presented before the media.

In response to another question, he said, "Performance of ministers is being reviewed and whatever is to be done will be done by ourselves." He said study survey of such tragic incidents like Kasur would be conducted and Ulema would also be taken on board.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had taken prompt action on Sahiwal incident, Salahuddin case and Chunian incident. Action had been taken against officers involved in Sahiwal incident and FIR was also being registered, he added.

On the demand of the family of Salahuddin, the grave had been unearthed again, he said added, "Neither he can do anything above the law, nor will allow anyone to do so. "All persons perform their duties while remaining within the confines of law, he maintained.

A letter had been written to Lahore High Court to constitute a judicial commission on Salahuddin case, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz apprised that accused Sohail Shahzad was resident of Rana Town. The accused abused twelve years old child Ali Imran in June 2019 and murdered the child by causing suffocation, he said and added the accused murdered two more children after molestation. He said the accused was a bachelor and made breads at tandoor.

He said, "Sometime ago the accused was arrested and was granted five years sentence. After facing imprisonment of one and a half year, the accused came out of jail." The accused has been arrested from Chunian, he added.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majed Khan, Akhter Malik, Taimoor Bhatti, Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and senior officials were also present on this occasion.