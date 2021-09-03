UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Triple Murder Arrested

Fri 03rd September 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The police of Sarband area here on Friday arrested a accused involved in the murder of his three relatives in Pushtakhara and Chamkani areas.

Sarband police said the accused named Tausifullah, a resident of Hangu had killed his brother-in-law, Muhammad Zahid and his brother, Muhammad Ibrar last month in the vicinity of Sarband police station.

After committing two murders, the accused some days later shot dead the sister of the deceased in Chamkani area and was at large since then.

Police said the sister of the accused had developed sour relations with her in-laws and was living at her home in Hangu which infuriated the accused to commit the brutal crime.

