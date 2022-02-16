UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Triple Murder Case Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 01:24 PM

Accused involved in triple murder case arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in a triple murder case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in a triple murder case.

According to police spokesperson, a special team arrested Touseef-ur-Rehman of Kalay-wali village through the Interpol after 16 years who was wanted to police in a triple murder case.

In 2006, the accused allegedly killed Kashif Ali, Muhammad Younis and Muhammad Safdarand managed to escape from the country.

