Accused involved in triple murder case arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in a triple murder case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in a triple murder case.

According to police spokesperson, a special team arrested Touseef-ur-Rehman of Kalay-wali village through the Interpol after 16 years who was wanted to police in a triple murder case.

In 2006, the accused allegedly killed Kashif Ali, Muhammad Younis and Muhammad Safdarand managed to escape from the country.