Accused involved in using children for gutka supply arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The accused involved in using young children for supply of hazardous gutka/ mawa were arrested from New Karachi area on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for district Central Police, the New Karachi Industrial Area police station arrested two accused while two of their accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Two children were also detained from the spot and were later handed over to their families after being warned. The arrested accused were identified as Zubair and Usman.

The police recovered 45 packets of prepared gutka and 10kg betel nut. A case had been registered and arrested accused were handed over to investigation authorities for further proceedings.