Accused Involved In Youth's Murder Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Accused involved in youth's murder arrested

The police on Monday arrested an accused involved in a blind murder in Khandaro area on March 13

SWABI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) ::The police on Monday arrested an accused involved in a blind murder in Khandaro area on March 13.

Police of Chota Lahore said brother of the deceased, Atif in his report had told that his brother Babar was out of home on March 13 and later his bullet-riddled body was found near the house.

DPO Swabi Muhammad Shuaib Khan while taking notice of the incident had directed the area police to arrest the killer involved in this blind murder at all cost. Subsequently, a police team headed by SP Investigations Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and comprising DPS Chotal Lahore Iftikhar Ali, SHO Jawad Khan, ASI Hafiz Zahid Ali and professional investigative personnel was formed to arrest the killer.

The team while working on scientific lines succeeded in identifying the killers and later arrested one of the main accused named Sabir, resident of Khandaro area. Police said the arrested accused has confessed to killing Babar saying he had some verbal clash with the deceased before he fired him to death.

