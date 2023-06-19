UrduPoint.com

Accused Involves In Triple Murder Case Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Accused involves in triple murder case arrested

Police on Monday arrested a man involved in triple murder case from the bank of River Sutlej in Manchanabad area here on Monday

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Police on Monday arrested a man involved in triple murder case from the bank of River Sutlej in Manchanabad area here on Monday.

Police said that the accused had killed his wife,father-in-law and brother-in-law in Shamgarh area over a property dispute and fled.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Waliyat took notice of the incident and constituted team to arrest the outlaw.

The team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar (Circle) Tahir Awan and Station House Officer (SHO) Chakbedi Ashiq Abid Mahar arrested the accused Zaheer Baloch.

Meanwhile,the DPO announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for the team.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife Bank Man Circle Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports ..

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports season in SeaWorld Yas Island

1 minute ago
 SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

3 minutes ago
 More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

3 minutes ago
 Police operation against illegal arms holders cont ..

Police operation against illegal arms holders continues, 5 held

3 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

3 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.