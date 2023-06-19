Accused involves in triple murder case arrested

Police on Monday arrested a man involved in triple murder case from the bank of River Sutlej in Manchanabad area here on Monday

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Police on Monday arrested a man involved in triple murder case from the bank of River Sutlej in Manchanabad area here on Monday.

Police said that the accused had killed his wife,father-in-law and brother-in-law in Shamgarh area over a property dispute and fled.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Waliyat took notice of the incident and constituted team to arrest the outlaw.

The team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar (Circle) Tahir Awan and Station House Officer (SHO) Chakbedi Ashiq Abid Mahar arrested the accused Zaheer Baloch.

Meanwhile,the DPO announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for the team.