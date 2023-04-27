UrduPoint.com

Accused Jailed For 7 Years Over Attempted Rape Of Minor

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court of Taxila on Thursday awarded a seven-year imprisonment sentence to an accused in a case pertaining to the attempted rape of a minor girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema announced the verdict after the trial proceedings went on for around two years.

The Taxila Police had registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested the construction labourer Nasir Hussain for the alleged crime.

According to the FIR, the accused, a resident of Jamilabad area, who was working as a construction labourer, deceived the minor girl into accompanying him to an under-construction house in Mohallah Parri and then attempted to rape her.

However, the accused ran away from the crime scene when the girl shouted for help.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict and in case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional three months of imprisonment.

