Accused judicial remand extended in fake accounts case

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned extended the judicial remand of an accused till December 17, in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned extended the judicial remand of an accused till December 17, in fake bank accounts case.

The accused Anwar Jamali had been produced before AC-II Judge Azam Khan after ending of his remand period.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the judge regarding the progress in investigation against the accused.

After this, the court extended the judicial remand of Anwar Jamali and ordered to produce the accused again on December 17.