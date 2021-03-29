UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Judicial Remand Extended In IHC Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Accused judicial remand extended in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of four lawyers in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case against four lawyers involved in IHC attack case. The court adjourned the case without proceeding due to absence of prosecutor in the case.

The court also adjourned hearing on post arrest bail case of the accused till April 1.

More Stories From Pakistan

