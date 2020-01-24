Accused judicial remand extended till Feb 11

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the judicial remand of accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till February 11, in fake accounts case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on fake accounts case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding development into the investigation.

The court directed the bureau to produced the accused again on next date of hearing.

The NAB had arrested the accused over allegation of financial misappropriation and money laundering.

His case is linked to the major money laundering and fake accounts case that involves former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.