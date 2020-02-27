Accused judicial remand extended till March 16

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of an accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till March 16, in the fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of an accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till March 16, in the fake accounts reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on mega money laundering and fake accounts case against the accused moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused was produced before the trial judge after ending of his remand.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding the progress into the investigation from Anwar Jamali and prayed the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till March 16.