Accused killed in court premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :An under trial accused was killed on Wednesday when a person opened fire on him here at the court premises.

The deceased Tahir Naseem was brought to the Judicial Complex to produce before the additional sessions judge in a case registered under Section 295 of the Penal Code of Pakistan. The police arrested the killer and shifted the body of deceased to a local hospital for legal formalities.