Accused Killed In Encounter With Police

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Accused killed in encounter with police

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) An Accused, Gul Muhammad on Monday was killed in an encounter with police under jurisdiction of Tamman Police Station.

The police spokesman said a police team raided at Village, Mial to arrest the accused, adding the outlaw and his friends opened fire on the police.

In retaliation, the accused was killed, he added.

The police had launched a search operation to arrest other accomplices.

APP/zht/378

