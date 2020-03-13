Accused killed in encounter with police in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The accused involved in triple murder case along with his accomplice were killed during an exchange of fire with Murree police in the area of Bhara Kahu.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip off, Murree Police raided a area in Bhara Kahu to arrest the accused Fazal Raheem and his accomplice Baqar who ran away after attending the court proceedings, two days ago.

On seeing the police party, they opened indiscriminate firing resultantly, in exchange of fire both were shot dead by the police.

Police cordoned off the area and started search to arrest the remaining culpritsinvolved in the crime.