Accused Killed In Police Custody, SHO Suspended

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Accused killed in police custody, SHO suspended

An accused of different theft cases was killed in the custody of Garh police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :An accused of different theft cases was killed in the custody of Garh police.

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has suspended the SHO Garh and ordered an inquiry in this regard.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad said here on Friday that Garh police was investigating an accused, Jahangir son of Waryam Pawli resident of Thatha Tarkhana Tandlianwala, who was wanted to the police in theft cases. However, during investigation, the accused was killed.

Following the incident, relatives of Jahangir Waryam staged demonstration and alleged that the police officials severely tortured the arrested accused due to which he died.

Taking serious notice, the CPO immediately suspended SHO Garh and directed the SP Sadar Division to probe into the matter and submit its reports on urgent basis, spokesman added.

