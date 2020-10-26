UrduPoint.com
Accused Moves IHC For Post Arrest Bail In Judge Video Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A co-accused in ex-judge Arshad Malik video leak case Faisal Shaheen on Monday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking post-arrest bail.

The petitioner stated that the main accused Nasir Butt had recorded video of meeting with judge Arshad Malik through him fraudulently.

Nasir Butt termed it a business meeting and asked him to record it.

He further stated that PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and others were not involved into the investigation which was impartiality.

The petitioner said that the main accused Tariq and others had been granted bails but he was still behind the bars. He prayed the court to grant him post-arrest bail as he was in jail since October 3, 2019.

