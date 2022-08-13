UrduPoint.com

Accused Murderer Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Accused murderer held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khoi Bhara Police has arrested an accused murderer during its action against the criminals, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said the police team led by Khoi Bhara police station SHO Rehmatullah Khan had arrested the accused who was wanted to police in different cases including one murder case.

The murder case was registered with Khoi bhara police on July 19, 2022, after which the police started investigation and finally managed to trace the accused Hameed Khan son of Ghulam Bakhsh.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat has appreciated the police performance of the Khoi Bhara police station and directed the police officers to arrest those involved in criminal activities.

Massive crackdown against drugs and land mafia should be continued until its elimination, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Drugs July Criminals

Recent Stories

PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

18 minutes ago
 On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

55 minutes ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

1 hour ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

2 hours ago
 Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s participation in the passing out parade ..

4 hours ago
 Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Atta ..

Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.