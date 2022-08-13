Accused murderer held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khoi Bhara Police has arrested an accused murderer during its action against the criminals, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said the police team led by Khoi Bhara police station SHO Rehmatullah Khan had arrested the accused who was wanted to police in different cases including one murder case.

The murder case was registered with Khoi bhara police on July 19, 2022, after which the police started investigation and finally managed to trace the accused Hameed Khan son of Ghulam Bakhsh.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat has appreciated the police performance of the Khoi Bhara police station and directed the police officers to arrest those involved in criminal activities.

Massive crackdown against drugs and land mafia should be continued until its elimination, he added.