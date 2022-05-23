UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Abducted Girl Case Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022

Accused of abducted girl case arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Punjab police have ensured safe recovery of abducted girl student from Shad Bagh area of Lahore and arrested three accused Abid, Ilyas and Aftab from Multan.

According to the IGP Office, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had given the task of recovery of the student and arrest of the accused to the Lahore police.

The 10th class student was rescued by the police from Arifwala last night and special teams of police were deployed in the field since yesterday to arrest the accused.

However, the accused changed their locations several times since yesterday and kept fleeing from police.

The teams of Lahore and Multan police arrested the accused from Multan in a secret joint operation and further legal action was being taken against them.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court has commended IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan for the safe recovery of the student.

The IG Punjab has also directed DIG Investigation Lahore to conduct investigation of the case under his supervision.

