Accused Of Assault Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A rickshaw driver involved in physical assault on a nurse was arrested

on Tuesday.

The police said the accused was identified as Imran Kharak held by Civil Lines police

over charges of kidnapping followed by assault.

On information, Constable Bilal chased the accused on a motorcycle and saved the victim.

DPO Husnain Haider appreciated the constable for timely action.

