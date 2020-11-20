UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Of Badhaber Inhuman Crime To Soon Face Wrath Of Law: CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

Accused of Badhaber inhuman crime to soon face wrath of law: CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur

Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur Friday confidently said that accused involved in killing and alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Badhaber area would soon face the wrath of law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur Friday confidently said that accused involved in killing and alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Badhaber area would soon face the wrath of law.

Talking at a press conference here,the CCPO said to expose the perpetrators involved in this inhuman act, a special investigating team has been formed to conduct comprehensive and result-oriented investigation.

Special sub-teams under the monitoring of special investigation team have also been constituted to identify and nab the accused of this heinous crime.

The sub teams would carry out collection of intelligence information, profiling and interviews, cellular investigation,interrogations,raid and arrest work.

Under a comprehensive investigation plan, he said profiling of people residing in the vicinity has been started.

The CCPO further said the process of taking blood samples from the area people has also been started adding all available means including conventional and non-conventional and scientific methods would be utilized to nab the accused as soon as possible.

Some DNA samples have also been sent to the laboratory,Gandapur said and added that he was personally monitoring all the investigation procedures.

He said the family of the minor victim has been kept in constant contact to get any new clue about the case. In case of necessity,he said intelligence departments would also be contacted for assistance. He hoped that the accused would have no way to escape from the clutch of law.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police National Accountability Bureau Muhammad Ali Family All From Blood

Recent Stories

Govt urged to discourage sealing of businesses as ..

3 minutes ago

PHC Abbottabad bench accepts petition against hiri ..

4 minutes ago

Thal jeep rally begins, 81 drivers registered on o ..

4 minutes ago

President-Elect Sandu Believes Geopolitical Opport ..

4 minutes ago

World Children’s Day is being observed today

37 minutes ago

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.