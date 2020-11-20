Accused of Badhaber inhuman crime to soon face wrath of law: CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur

Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur Friday confidently said that accused involved in killing and alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Badhaber area would soon face the wrath of law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur Friday confidently said that accused involved in killing and alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Badhaber area would soon face the wrath of law.

Talking at a press conference here,the CCPO said to expose the perpetrators involved in this inhuman act, a special investigating team has been formed to conduct comprehensive and result-oriented investigation.

Special sub-teams under the monitoring of special investigation team have also been constituted to identify and nab the accused of this heinous crime.

The sub teams would carry out collection of intelligence information, profiling and interviews, cellular investigation,interrogations,raid and arrest work.

Under a comprehensive investigation plan, he said profiling of people residing in the vicinity has been started.

The CCPO further said the process of taking blood samples from the area people has also been started adding all available means including conventional and non-conventional and scientific methods would be utilized to nab the accused as soon as possible.

Some DNA samples have also been sent to the laboratory,Gandapur said and added that he was personally monitoring all the investigation procedures.

He said the family of the minor victim has been kept in constant contact to get any new clue about the case. In case of necessity,he said intelligence departments would also be contacted for assistance. He hoped that the accused would have no way to escape from the clutch of law.