Accused Of Blind Murder Case, Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Nawan Lahore police claimed on Saturday to have arrested an accused of a blind murder case.

Police on May 1, 2021 received information that a body of young man was lying near Chak No.343-JB Town Bungalow. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

The victim was identified as Allah Ditta, resident of Chak No 160-JB.

On suspicion, the police took Naik Muhammad of the same locality into custody who, during interrogation, confessed to have murdered Allah Ditta for allegedly developing illicit relations with his (accused) wife.

The police recovered a weapon and a motorcycle used in the murder.

Further investigation was underway.

