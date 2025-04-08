Accused of blind murder case arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Jhawrian police on Tuesday arrested an accused of blind murder case.

According to police, suspect- Amjed r/o Jhawrian city had killed Asif of

the same locality over some unknown reasons. Jhawrian police team

headed by SHO Tahir Jhamat traced the accused after using latest

technology.

Further investigation was underway.