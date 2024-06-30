Accused of burning six cattle arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Police arrested the main accused involved in burning a poor farmer's cattle in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had taken notice of the incident and directed the DPO Sargodha to take strict action against the accused. The accused was identified as Muhammad Sarwar.

His accomplice, wife and son have obtained pre-arrest bail. The IG Punjab said that no matter how influential the culprits were, they would not escape punishment.

DPO Sargodha Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi said that Bhagtanwala police had registered a case against the suspects immediately and the investigation was ongoing. The culprits will be brought to justice. The suspects had set fire to six cattle over an old enmity, he added.