Accused Of Burning Six Cattle Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Police arrested the main accused involved in burning a poor farmer's cattle in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had taken notice of the incident and directed the DPO Sargodha to take strict action against the accused. The accused was identified as Muhammad Sarwar.
His accomplice, wife and son have obtained pre-arrest bail. The IG Punjab said that no matter how influential the culprits were, they would not escape punishment.
DPO Sargodha Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi said that Bhagtanwala police had registered a case against the suspects immediately and the investigation was ongoing. The culprits will be brought to justice. The suspects had set fire to six cattle over an old enmity, he added.
Recent Stories
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIA announces reduction in Umrah fares till July 1512 seconds ago
-
LESCO suspends 3 officers for not restoring feeders in time16 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 506 power pilferers in 24 hours21 seconds ago
-
Rs.984.4 million fine imposed on 9682 power pilferers24 seconds ago
-
FESCO cancels all shutdown permits to ensure interrupted power supply during summer29 seconds ago
-
CM’s message on Day of Parliamentary System of Government10 minutes ago
-
Shaza leaves for China to attend Digital Economy Conference 202410 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to martyr's family20 minutes ago
-
CM directs to launch registration of 'Dastak' representatives20 minutes ago
-
289 raids on drug dealers' hideouts in one day20 minutes ago
-
PIE releases National Achievement Test 2023 findings for Balochistan20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s first transgender school to have new classrooms40 minutes ago