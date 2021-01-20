UrduPoint.com
Accused Of Child Abuse Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Accused of child abuse held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A person allegedly involved in sexual abuse of two children was apprehended here by Bhanamari police on Wednesday.

According to police, the father of an affected child Nawab lodged a complaint with the police that the accused Saad has sexually abused his six-year-old son by alluring him to give him android phone.

Meanwhile another neighbor of the complainant, Akbar Khan also informed that some five days back his seven-year-old son was also sexually abused by the said man.

The police team after confirming medical screening of both the victims raided the house of Saad in Lalazaar Colony on Kohat Road and arrested him.

The accused confessed to his crime during initial investigation however further inquiry was underway.

