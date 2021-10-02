UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Constable Torture, Firing Case Arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an accused for torturing police constable and firing case reported in premises of Lohari Gate police station on last Friday night.

Taking action on the incident, the SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem directed officers concerned to arrest the criminal. The police team under the supervision of SP City Division Rao Naeem Shahid conducted raids at various locations and arrested the accused Awais alias Sadda.

According to the initial investigations, a constable of Dehli Gate police station namely Muhammad Shakil Ahmed was a member of police team identifying drug peddling in the area and taking part in crackdown against them.

The constable was on duty at Hussainagahi Bazaar when the accused Awais alias Sadda along with his brother attacked him. The accused tortured the constable and opened fire at him.

Police have also recovered the pistol from the possession of arrested accused while further investigations were underway from him, police sources added.

