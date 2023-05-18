UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Desecrating Capt Sher Khan Shaheed Monument Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday identified and arrested the person who allegedly desecrated the monument of Capt Sher Khan (Shaheed) on May 9 during the protest.

The accused was identified as Rehmatullah was a resident of village Haider Khan, district Mardan, informed the police spokesman on Thursday.

The accused uprooted the statue of Sher Khan Shaheed and later broke it by smashing it on the road.

In his initial statement, the accused confessed that he had mistakenly desecrated the statue of Sher Khan Shaheed.

Ashamed of his action, he said Pakistan Army was the pride of the nation and everyone should respect the armed forces.

