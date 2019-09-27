Accused of double-murder case convicted

Additional and sessions judge Sargodha Farhan Mudassar here on Friday handed down life term to an accused of a double murder case of Jhaal Chakian police statio

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Additional and sessions judge Sargodha Farhan Mudassar here on Friday handed down life term to an accused of a double murder case of Jhaal Chakian police station.

According to the prosecution, convict- Qaiser, resident of Chak 69/NB Sargodha had gunned down Sikandar and his brother Ramzan over a trivial dispute on November 29, 2012.

The court ordered the convict to pay Rs 600,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim.