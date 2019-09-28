Accused of double-murder case convicted in Sargodha

Additional and Sessions Judge Afzal Faheem on Saturday awarded death sentences on two counts with a fine of Rs 400,000 to an accused of double murder case of Jhal Chakian police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Additional and Sessions Judge Afzal Faheem on Saturday awarded death sentences on two counts with a fine of Rs 400,000 to an accused of double murder case of Jhal Chakian police station.

According to the prosecution, convict- Muhammad Mumtaz, resident of Marri Luk village had shot dead two sisters-Khatoon Bibi and Batool Bibi over a litigation in 2015.