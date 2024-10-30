Accused of double murder case gets capital punishment

Additional District and Sessions Court awarded death penalty to an accused for killing his sister and brother-in-law during the previous year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Court awarded death penalty to an accused for killing his sister and brother-in-law during the previous year.

According to the prosecution, Khadim Hussain, resident of village 386/WB, reported police on February 22, 2023 that his son Waqas married Afsana Bibi of Ganda Nala road Muhallah Ganj Shakar near Vegetable Market but the family of the girl was not happy with this marriage. He informed police that the couple had a daughter one-year-old Noor Fatima.

The complainant alleged that Afsana Bibi’s brother Irfan was not happy with this marriage. On February 22, 2023, the accused Irfan and his mother Arshaad Mai called Waqas and his wife to come to their house for reconciliation.

He informed police that when he along with his son Waqas and daughter in law, Afsana Bibi, reached their house the accused Irfan started shouting on the couple and later shot both of them dead and escaped from the scene.

Shah Rukan-e-Alam police registered the case number 433/23 against the accused and later, arrested him during a raid at his house.

On Wednesday, the additional district and sessions court awarded death penalty to the accused and directed him to pay compensation amount of Rs 200,000 to the family of deceased couple.